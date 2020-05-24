Viral video WW2 paratrooper passes away aged 97

Video

A WW2 veteran, whose parachute jump to mark the 75th anniversary of a major wartime operation went viral last year, has died at the age of 97.

Sandy Cortmann, from Aberdeen, made an emotional return to the Netherlands to commemorate the anniversary of Operation Market Garden last September.

He was just 22 when he parachuted near Arnhem in 1944, before being taken prisoner by the Germans.

The events in 1944 were immortalised in the 1977 epic A Bridge Too Far.

Mr Cortmann's family said he had passed away at his care home in Aberdeen on Saturday.