'Cummings should admit he made a mistake'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Dominic Cummings should concede he made a mistake rather than retrospectively rewrite the rules.

The prime minister's chief adviser is to make a public statement and take questions later over allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.

  • 25 May 2020