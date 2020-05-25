Media player
Coronavirus: 'Cummings should admit he made a mistake'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Dominic Cummings should concede he made a mistake rather than retrospectively rewrite the rules.
The prime minister's chief adviser is to make a public statement and take questions later over allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.
25 May 2020
