Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Lockdown moments which brought us together
As the country begins to chart a course out of lockdown, here are some of the moments from the past 10 weeks which helped bring us together.
Whether it's charity fundraising, clapping for carers or home-grown creativity, people have found ways to keep social while social distancing.
-
28 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52825344/coronavirus-lockdown-moments-which-brought-us-togetherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window