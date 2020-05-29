Scottish student on life in South Korea during the pandemic
As Scotland introduces its ‘test and protect’ scheme, how have other countries tried to manage the coronavirus outbreak?

South Korea has been known for using a particularly rigorous contact tracing regime.

Scottish student Jax Sinclair sent us this film on life in Seoul.

It was made before South Korea reintroduced tougher social distancing measures after a fresh spike in coronavirus infections.

  • 29 May 2020