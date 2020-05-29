Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Scottish student on life in South Korea during the pandemic
As Scotland introduces its ‘test and protect’ scheme, how have other countries tried to manage the coronavirus outbreak?
South Korea has been known for using a particularly rigorous contact tracing regime.
Scottish student Jax Sinclair sent us this film on life in Seoul.
It was made before South Korea reintroduced tougher social distancing measures after a fresh spike in coronavirus infections.
-
29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52837965/coronavirus-scottish-student-on-life-in-south-korea-during-the-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window