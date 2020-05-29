Scotland's paramedics facing a new challenge

Media player
Coronavirus: The paramedics facing a new challenge
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Scotland's medical workers will have a new set of challenges to deal with.
During the crisis, they say they have seen an increase in the number of calls triggered by the pressures of social distancing and isolation.
BBC Scotland's The Nine was allowed exclusive access to document the overnight shift of Dunfermline ambulance crews.
29 May 2020
