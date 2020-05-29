Media player
'You're my best friends, not just my granddaughters'
The easing of Scotland's coronavirus lockdown means families should get the chance to see a bit more of each other, albeit from a safe distance.
BBC Scotland's The Nine spoke to Maureen who wrote a letter to her granddaughters, Chloe and Olivia, after being separated from them for 10 weeks.
29 May 2020
