'If the beach or park is crowded - leave'
The first minister urges people to use caution and judgement as they begin to enjoy easing of lockdown rules.

Sunbathing, picnics, barbecues and more outdoor exercise and sports are allowed from this weekend in Scotland, in small groups with social distancing.

But in her latest coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon warned that crowded places brought a greater risk of infection.

  • 29 May 2020