Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'If the beach or park is crowded - leave'
The first minister urges people to use caution and judgement as they begin to enjoy easing of lockdown rules.
Sunbathing, picnics, barbecues and more outdoor exercise and sports are allowed from this weekend in Scotland, in small groups with social distancing.
But in her latest coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon warned that crowded places brought a greater risk of infection.
-
29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window