Massive queues as McDonald's reopens drive-thrus

The re-opening of some Scottish McDonald's drive-thru restaurants has seen long queues of cars being directed by police.

The fast-food giant closed all of its outlets more than 10 weeks ago as lockdown restrictions came into force.

The company said it was now aiming to reopen 1,000 of its drive-thru or delivery outlets by Thursday.

McDonald's said Perspex screens, face coverings, gloves and social distancing measures were in place.