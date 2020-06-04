'No way Scotland is free from racism'
Video

Humza Yousaf: 'No way Scotland is free from racism'

Scotland’s Justice Minister Humza Yousaf says “there is no way” that the country is free from bigotry, hatred or racism.

He told BBC Debate Night that Scotland should “hold a mirror up to ourselves” following the George Floyd protests in the United States.

He said: “Each and every single one of us has a responsibility to look at the structural barriers that exist that hold people back.”

