How do you adopt a dog in lockdown?
Charities have been rehoming dogs during lockdown, with checks on how people plan to cope when restrictions ease.

The Dogs Trust has been using video calls and messages to check out how they can match the right dog to the right home.

The trust say they have been inundated with interest but they have to keep their mind on the longer term.

  • 05 Jun 2020