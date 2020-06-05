'Find safe way to support Black Lives Matter'
Video

The first minister has warned that mass gatherings are a risk to life and urges people to show support for Black Lives Matter in safe ways.

Nicola Sturgeon was delivering the latest Scottish government briefing as she issued caution over events planned in Scotland this weekend.

