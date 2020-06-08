Fire crews tackle large blaze for more than 12 hours

Video

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Dundee for more than 12 hours.

The alarm was raised at Baldovie Industrial Estate on Forties Road at about 20:15 on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent four fire engines and other support appliances to the scene.

Some local roads were closed and police asked people to avoid the area. Nearby residents were also advised to close their windows because of the smoke.

