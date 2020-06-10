Returning home after 56 days in hospital
A Prestwick man has finally been discharged from hospital after eight weeks in intensive care with Covid-19.

After 52 days on a ventilator, George Clark was finally reunited with his wife and three grown-up children.

Prior to Covid-19, the average stay in ICU would three to four days.

