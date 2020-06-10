The bus bringing bingo to the streets

Video

Going to a bingo hall is one of the many activities not possible right now, but a community group in Paisley has decided to bring a socially-distanced version of the game to the streets.

The Isolation Bingo Bus in Ferguslie Park has been providing some light relief during lockdown.

A group of local volunteers is behind the bingo bus and people have been setting up socially distanced chairs and tables to join in for their chance to win.