Slave owner statue debate 'long overdue'
Anti-racism protests: Slave owner statue debate 'long overdue' says Sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there's a role for the Scottish government in leading the debate about statues and street names that celebrate people who profited from slavery.

She told the BBC Newsnight that the debate was "long overdue", and that she believes statues of people who profited from the slave trade should not remain without "at the very least", some explanation of their involvement.

  • 10 Jun 2020
