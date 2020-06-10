Tourism in Scotland could reopen by mid-July

Video

Scotland's tourism industry has been told to prepare to reopen on 15 July.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing told the Scottish Parliament the date was conditional on moving to the third phase of the route map for easing lockdown restrictions.

He said businesses needed clarity to be able to plan for reopening and he announced a new taskforce.

But he warned that "absolutely nothing can be guaranteed" and this date may change if the evidence on Covid-19 requires it.