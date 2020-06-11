Airport boss: Quarantine 'incredibly bad'
Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar says the UK's 14-day coronavirus quarantine has been implemented “incredibly badly” for air passengers.

He told BBC Debate Night that new checks on airport arrivals came without consultation with the industry.

He said: “Just as we’re trying to unlock the economy, we’re going in the opposite direction, which is going to have a very profound commercial, economic impact.”

