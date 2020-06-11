Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Edinburgh Airport chief criticises UK travel quarantine
Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar says the UK's 14-day coronavirus quarantine has been implemented “incredibly badly” for air passengers.
He told BBC Debate Night that new checks on airport arrivals came without consultation with the industry.
He said: “Just as we’re trying to unlock the economy, we’re going in the opposite direction, which is going to have a very profound commercial, economic impact.”
-
11 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-53003203/edinburgh-airport-chief-criticises-uk-travel-quarantineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window