'Advice says stick to 2m distancing'
Coronavirus: 'Advice says stick to 2m social distancing'

The first minister says 2m social distancing remains the safest option to "balance all of the different harms".

Nicola Sturgeon said reducing the distance could bring trade-offs of having to wear face coverings more often or spending less time in busier places.

It comes as ministers in England are facing calls from Tory backbenchers to drop the 2m social distancing rule.

  • 11 Jun 2020