Boy reunited with seaman dad who is moored outside house
A boy has finally been reunited with his seaman father who he had longed to see while his boat was moored near their house during lockdown.

Four-year-old Euan Gordon had only been able to wave to his dad Alasdair when the vessel docked just 100m (328ft) from their home in Oban.

But now Alasdair has finished his stint at sea and returned to his family.

  • 12 Jun 2020