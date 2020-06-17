Swinney says normal schooling 'unlikely' during 20/21
Video

Education Secretary John Swinney has told the BBC that the new academic year, starting in August, is unlikely to get back to normal.

He said social distancing measures, introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic, would have to be observed "for some time to come".

Opportunities to give pupils "face-to-face" leaning will be taken when it is safe to do so, Mr Swinney added.

