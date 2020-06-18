Clashes at George Square in Glasgow
Police and demonstrators clash at George Square in Glasgow

Six men have been arrested by police after two separate protest groups gathered in George Square.

National Defence League supporters went to the square saying they wanted to "make and stand" and "protect the Cenotaph".

Shortly afterwards activists from No Evictions Glasgow arrived for their planned demonstration.

