Extended households can now stay over
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Extended households can now stay over

People who live alone and single parents can now join up with another household indoors from Friday as lockdown eases in Scotland.

The move to Phase 2 was outlined by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and also included moves to let up to three households meet outdoors.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that face coverings would be mandatory on public transport from Monday, but said the reopening of more shops would not come until the end of the month.

  • 18 Jun 2020