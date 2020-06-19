Video

A fire has torn through a derelict building in the east end of Glasgow, causing an explosion which was heard from miles away.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Duke Street at about 20:40 on Thursday.

Locals reported hearing a "horrendous bang" and posted images of thick black smoke appearing across the skyline.

About 30 firefighters worked through the night tackling the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.