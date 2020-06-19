Media player
Blaze tears through derelict building in Glasgow's east end
A fire has torn through a derelict building in the east end of Glasgow, causing an explosion which was heard from miles away.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Duke Street at about 20:40 on Thursday.
Locals reported hearing a "horrendous bang" and posted images of thick black smoke appearing across the skyline.
About 30 firefighters worked through the night tackling the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.
19 Jun 2020
