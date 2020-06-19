101-year-old woman zooms on a zip slide
A 101-year-old woman has raised £12,000 by completing a high speed zip wire challenge.

Margaret McConchie, from Laggan near Gatehouse of Fleet, took on the feat in aid of NHS Charities Together.

Her goal was to raise £1,919 - to match the year of her birth - but she ended up raising thousands and said she enjoyed the experience "thoroughly".

