Anti-racism rally held despite 'stay away' warning
Hundreds of people are staging an anti-racism rally in Glasgow city centre despite appeals to stay away due to the lockdown restrictions.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, the city council and Police Scotland called on the public not to gather for the Say No To Racism demonstration.

Clashes have broken out in recent weeks, with violent scenes from a far-right group on Wednesday.

As a result there is a heavy police presence in the square.

  • 20 Jun 2020