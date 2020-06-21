Media player
Coronavirus: Scottish Tourism needs 'long-term help'
Scotland will need "long-term help" to recover from the economic impact of Covid-19, says Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing.
Scotland Office Minister Iain Stewart told BBC Politics Scotland that it would not "be helpful" to focus on extending the current furlough scheme.
But Mr Ewing added: "We do think that the assistance which will expire in October will be insufficient."
21 Jun 2020
