Potential 'unemployment tsunami' needs urgent plan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in Scotland: Potential 'unemployment tsunami' needs urgent plan

Former Tesco Bank boss Benny Higgins has said additional help is needed for 16 to 25-year-olds to ensure Scotland can recover from the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

Mr Higgins, chair of group advising Scottish ministers on how to repair the economy, said a potential tsunami of unemployment required urgent intervention.

He said young people in particular, were at risk from long-term scarring from the imminent recession.

  • 22 Jun 2020