Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland's five mile limit is still in place for leisure or recreation.

She said: "I wouldn't be expecting to see people in Scotland travel to other parts of the UK on holiday."

The UK government has announced that pubs, restaurants, hotels and campsites can open from 4 July in England.

Ms Sturgeon said the five-mile rule could be lifted "in the coming weeks" and she hoped to see Scottish tourism back up and running by the middle of July.