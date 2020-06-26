Media player
Suspect shot dead after stabbing attack in Glasgow
Six people have been treated in hospital for stab wounds after an attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre.
They include a police officer who was said to be "critical but stable".
The suspect was shot dead by armed police.
Police Scotland said the situation was "contained" and there was no danger to the general public.
26 Jun 2020
