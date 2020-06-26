Glasgow eyewitness: 'There was blood all over the steps'

Media player
Glasgow stabbing: Eyewitness describes seeing victim on steps
A man has been shot dead by police after a stabbing attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre.
Six people are being treated in hospital for their injuries, including a police officer who was said to be "critical but stable".
Eyewitness Matthew Nisbet described the immediate moments after the attack.
26 Jun 2020
