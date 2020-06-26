'Police ensured attack was not worse'
Video

The first minister has praised police for how they dealt with a mass stabbing in a Glasgow hotel.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking after a man was shot dead on an attack which left six injured, including a police officer.

Police have said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

