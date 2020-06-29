Shopping returns to Scotland's streets
After 14 weeks of lockdown, Scotland's non-essential retailers emerged from the coronavirus lockdown on Monday.

Despite the rain, shoppers were queuing up as stores reopened across the country.

In Glasgow city centre, there were long queues at Primark and the Apple store, but many shops remained quiet.

