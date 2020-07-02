Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Are you seeing more rats in lockdown?
Homeowners are reporting rats moving into their houses and gardens as lockdown stretches on.
It is believed the rodents are spreading further afield in search of food as sources of take-away food waste and litter have dried up.
Iain Ferguson, from Glasgow, says he is dealing with rats the size of cats, which he branded "malicious assassins".
02 Jul 2020
