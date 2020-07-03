The moment grandparents and grandchildren hug once more
Grandchildren and grandparents across Scotland have been able to hug for the first time in three months after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Children aged 11 or under no longer have to socially distance with others outdoors.

That meant Noah and Isaac could hug their grandparents Bobby and Ellen Bell near Motherwell.

  • 03 Jul 2020