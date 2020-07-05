No follow-up checks on travellers from abroad

Video

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said no quarantine checks have taken place on people arriving in Scotland from overseas as officials did not have access to the UK Home Office systems.

Since 8 June, anyone entering Scotland from abroad had to go into quarantine for two weeks or face a £480 fine.

The 14-day isolation period was enforced to prevent new cases of Covid-19 being brought into the country.

Ms Freeman told the BBC's Politics Scotland the issue had been resolved, and checks will start taking place from next week.