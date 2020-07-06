‘Beer gardens should not feel normal’

Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has outlined the safety measures on how people can enjoy beer gardens, now that they have reopened following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

As well as following strict distancing and hygiene rules, customers will have to leave their contact details so they can be traced in the event of an outbreak.

Pubs and restaurants should be able to welcome customers indoors from 15 July.

As beer gardens reopened, the first minister said that if it feels normal then people should consider leaving.