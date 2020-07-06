Video

People in Scotland are now able to return to beer gardens and pavement cafes after they opened for the first time in 15 weeks.

But customers are being warned that al fresco eating and drinking will not be the same as it was before the lockdown.

As well as following strict distancing and hygiene rules, they will have to leave their contact details so they can be traced in the event of an outbreak.

Pubs and restaurants should be able to welcome customers indoors from 15 July.