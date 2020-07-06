Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Scotland's beer gardens reopen
People in Scotland are now able to return to beer gardens and pavement cafes after they opened for the first time in 15 weeks.
But customers are being warned that al fresco eating and drinking will not be the same as it was before the lockdown.
As well as following strict distancing and hygiene rules, they will have to leave their contact details so they can be traced in the event of an outbreak.
Pubs and restaurants should be able to welcome customers indoors from 15 July.
-
06 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window