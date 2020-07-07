What has the cleaning been like in your close?
Coronavirus: What has the cleaning been like in your close?

Since lockdown began, some residents of flats and social housing are complaining the cleaning of communal areas is non-existent.

Tenants argue that there should be more cleaning during a pandemic, not less.

The Scottish government released regular cleaning regime advice to factors and social landlords, but Sonja Coquelin from Living Rent, Scotland's Tenants' Union, wants to see that advice turned into law.

