Travellers from Spain to quarantine in Scotland

People travelling to and from Spain will still have to go into quarantine when arriving in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The first minister also said people arriving from 39 UK green-rated and certain amber-rated countries will not have to isolate for 14 days.

Spain and Serbia will not be included due to the high prevalence of Covid-19 in those countries.

Speaking during the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said the "difficult decision" had been taken, to "protect Scotland as far as possible from a resurgence of this virus in the weeks ahead".