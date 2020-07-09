What are the new rules for meeting others?

Video

Restrictions for meeting up with family and friends are being eased from Friday.

In her latest coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said children would be allowed to meet up indoors, with general outdoor gatherings expanded to more households.

Indoor gatherings can now include up to three households, with distancing and the option to stay overnight.

And non-cohabiting couples can now meet without distancing, no matter what their home arrangements.

The first minister described the moves as one of the "highest risk" lockdown changes made so far - and urged people to still observe hygiene and distancing advice.