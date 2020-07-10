Your coronavirus face covering selfies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Your coronavirus face covering selfies

We asked to see a selection of your face covering selfies as new rules come in for shopping in Scotland.

The wearing of face covering in shops - which was already mandatory on public transport - became compulsory in shops from Friday.

People with certain medical conditions or disabilities, and children under five, will be exempt.

  • 10 Jul 2020