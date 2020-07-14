'If you won't provide contact details, don't go'
Nicola Sturgeon has said people must provide their contact details when going to pubs, hairdressers and places of worship.

Contact details are required for the tracking and tracing measures implemented by the Scottish government to help deal with any future coronavirus outbreak.

The first minister said that if you are not willing to pass on your contact details, then you should not go.

