Tougher restrictions on home visits have been extended to Lanarkshire.

People living in the area will not be able to meet other households indoors from midnight on Friday.

Similar measures are already in place in Glasgow, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire.

The extension to North and South Lanarkshire means the restrictions now cover more than 1.75 million people in the west of Scotland.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney outlined why the restrictions have been extended to Lanarkshire.