Camping: How do I camp in the wild responsibly?

When coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased during the summer many beauty spots found a big increase in the number of people who were “wild camping” - not camping at a designated campsite or caravan park.

On the Isle of Skye in Scotland, residents saw an increase in so-called dirty camping with people leaving litter, scorched earth from camp fires and even human excrement.

The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey went to find out more and learn about how to wild camp responsibly.