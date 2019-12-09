Scotland's castles count the cost of Covid-19

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the temporary closure of many Scottish castles to the public, the historic sites have lost out on much needed revenue for maintenance, repairs and restoration.

The Travel Show's Mike Corey visits Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye, which has £2.5 million ($3.22m) in outstanding repairs, to find out more.

This film was made before the latest coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

