Building a new life for Mercy Baguma's son

The ex-partner of a Ugandan asylum seeker whose body was found in a Glasgow flat with her distressed child has spoken of the challenges ahead.

Eric Nnanna, who wants his son's future to be in Glasgow with him, said he cried when 18-month old Adriel asked for his "mummy".

Mr Nnanna lived apart from Mercy Baguma and his son, and he last saw her on Tuesday 19 August in her flat in Govan.

When he returned to the property on Saturday 22 August he called the police after he heard Adriel inside.