A ban on visiting other people's homes is to be imposed across Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, the first minister said it would be rolled out across Scotland from Wednesday in a bid to get the virus under control again before winter. The measure is already in place in Glasgow and some neighbouring areas.

She also confirmed that Scotland would be following England in imposing a 22:00 curfew on pubs and restaurants.

