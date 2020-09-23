Students caught up in coronavirus outbreaks in Scotland are being asked to stay inside, keep apart, sleep alone and keep cleaning.

The advice was driven home as the country recorded its highest ever daily increase in cases and hundreds of students were asked to self-isolate, with cases appearing in student halls and accommodation.

Scotland's National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said the 14-day isolation process was "really, really hard", but colleges and universities would help with support and access to provisions if needed.