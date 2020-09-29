Before Covid-19, thousands of people across Scotland would spend their spare time performing with amateur music groups.

With a limited Proms taking place and Scottish Opera and the RSNO performing again, professional musicians are taking small steps forward in this new "Covid world".

But what is it like for amateurs?

We spoke to one of Scotland’s top brass bands, a folk band with an amazing name and an even better sound, and a community choir which started as a mental health project to find out how they have adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.

