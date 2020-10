The brother of a Scottish aid worker who was beheaded by the Islamic State group in Syria has warned the UK is at a radicalisation "crossroads" during lockdown.

Mike Haines said young people were now at particular risk of being groomed by extremists.

David Haines, 44, who lived in Perth, was abducted by IS in 2013 while working in a Syrian aid camp.

His killing was filmed and released in 2014 as part of IS propaganda footage.